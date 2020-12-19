Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
After four years as an industry power couple, actress Gillian Anderson and the creator of Netflix’s The Crown have parted ways but remain “great friends”.
After four years as an industry power couple, actress Gillian Anderson and the creator of Netflix’s The Crown have parted ways but remain “great friends”.
Celebrity

Gillian Anderson splits from The Crown creator

by Amanda Devlin, The Sun
19th Dec 2020 8:58 AM

The Crown's Gillian Anderson has broken up with series creator Peter Morgan after four years together.

They worked alongside one another on the latest episodes of the Netflix drama based on the Royal Family.

RELATED: The Crown star on 'mental' part of show

Anderson and Morgan have been together for four years. Picture: Getty Images
Anderson and Morgan have been together for four years. Picture: Getty Images

The industry power couple were hugely supportive of each other's careers.

They were often seen together at the awards season circuits in London and Los Angeles to cheer each other on.

Both have children from previous relationships and never moved in together.

The Daily Mail reports their relationship had "run its course" after busy working schedules and family logistics.

RELATED: 'Cringe': Widow's swipe at Crown star

Morgan, Anderson and Olivia Colman on the set of The Crown. Picture: Instagram.
Morgan, Anderson and Olivia Colman on the set of The Crown. Picture: Instagram.


They're said to have remained "great friends" despite putting an end to their romantic relationship.

Gillian, 52, is best known for her roles in The X-Files as FBI agent Dana Scully and as murder detective Stella Gibson in The Fall.

She also starred in Sex Education as a sex therapist mother.

 

Gillian has been praised for her portrayal of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of The Crown.

Meanwhile, Peter was nominated for an Oscar for his script for the 2006 film The Queen, starring Helen Mirren before going on to create The Crown for Netflix.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

 

Originally published as Anderson splits from The Crown creator

Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of The Crown has been praised by fans. Picture: Netflix.
Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in season 4 of The Crown has been praised by fans. Picture: Netflix.
gillian anderson peter morgan the crown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $30 novelty lands man a hefty fine

        Premium Content $30 novelty lands man a hefty fine

        Crime Peter Charles Hagan didn’t realise the implications of what he was buying online.

        QAL staff weren’t properly trained to stop chemical leak

        Premium Content QAL staff weren’t properly trained to stop chemical leak

        Breaking Queensland Alumina Limited received a $500k fine for the serious l breach in 2018...

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best butcher unveils expansion plans

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best butcher unveils expansion plans

        Local Faces “I really push for customer service, and reasonable prices and if you’ve got good...

        ‘I could bend you over my knee and smack you’

        Premium Content ‘I could bend you over my knee and smack you’

        News Man in court after making inappropriate comments to Bororen service station worker.