And baby makes three for Gladstone family

CUTE: This yet to be named baby boy is the third child born at Gladstone Base Hospital to Suresh and Rekha Suresh Babu. Matt Taylor GLA191117BABY
Matt Taylor
A GLADSTONE family have welcomed their third child at Gladstone Base Hospital, with the birth of their first son last Saturday.

Born at 7.20pm, the baby boy weighed in at 3.44 kilograms at a length of 55cm.

He is the third child of proud parents Suresh and Rekha Suresh Babu, who already have two daughters, aged eight and seven, Ryshina and Shalpu.

Mum Rekha says that her daughters have already met their new baby brother, and are very excited.

Rekha also said dad Suresh is very excited for their third child, and that her mother, who had also been to visit, was "very happy”.

She said that her mother will be looking forward to providing a helping hand.

birth, however, was a little more difficult than her previous two.

"Comparing to the last two, this one for me is too hard,” Rekha said.

She added that her latest birth is likely to be the last, but didn't completely rule out the possibility of another.

The family, while originally from India, are currently living in Gladstone and are hoping to continue to raise their young family here.

Rekha said that the staff at Gladstone Hospital looked after her during her pregnancy, and thanked them for their hospitality.

"The staff here are good, they help a lot,” Rekha said.

With the birth resulting in a happy and healthy child, the couple are looking forward to getting their new son home, and settling in with the whole family.

Gladstone Observer
