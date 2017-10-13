BEFORE AND AFTER: CBD wall transformed for artwork project

BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL: WIN project officer Elmira Esfahani at the Unity Bricks project at the corner of Goondoon and Roseberry Sts.

AN opening date has finally been set for a piece of artwork set to rejuvenate an antiquated building in the Gladstone city centre.



The Unity Bricks project will officially be unveiled on Friday, November 3 at Uber Hair on the corner of Goondoon and Roseberry Sts.



Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours have spearheaded the art display, made up of more than 600 brick-size pieces that form together to create a public mural in front of at the salon.

The project has been designed by community members, many of them from youth groups, with the aim to spread positive messages about cultural diversity and community inclusion.



The artwork is about 90% complete with the finishing touches to be finalised today, weather permitting.

Unity Bricks project is almost complete in front of Uber Hair at the corner of Goondoon and Roseberry streets. The Grand Opening will take place on November 3 at 4pm. MATT HARRIS





WIN project officer Elmira Esfahani says she is very excited about opening day and the messages the project promotes.



"To see so many young people involved is a great indication of how youth in our region feel about inclusiveness and the benefits cultural diversity brings to our community," she said.



"This project aims to raise cultural awareness through spreading positive messages about cultural differences and multiculturalism.



"We got participation from all community members, all ages and all cultural backgrounds.



"It is also a good inspiration for young people to see their work."

UNITY BRICKS: Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours project officer Elmira Esfahani displays the Unity Bricks artwork on the walls of Uber Hair at the Corner of Goondoon and Roseberry streets.





Ms Esfahani says there will be plenty happening at the November 3 Grand Opening.

"We are trying to have the most of community members who submitted their art work come along," she said.

"There will be small talks about the project background and concept of the project and then Gladstone Youth for Cultural Diversity members will talk about their personal experience about the project and also will say "what does cultural diversity and community unity mean to them".

The Unity Bricks project partners are Roseberry Community Service (RCS), Communities for Children(C4C), Headspace Gladstone, Uber Hair salon and Fab Ideas Pty Ltd.

