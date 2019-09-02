An unretiring type can still think about retirement

I'VE been surrounded by talk of retirement lately.

Friends and colleagues have either just retired or are seriously thinking about it.

Officially, my retirement age has been set at 67. I can tell you now, I'm not going to hold out that long. I've already done nearly four decades of full-time work and surely that's enough for one lifetime.

I have much better things to do like travel, volunteer my time to worthwhile causes and, if our two boys ever do want to settle down and start their own families, I'm expecting my grandmotherly duties will be required before the next decade is up.

But recently, a friend who is only two years older than us (and living nowhere near a millionaire existence), decided to join his wife in the good life outside employment.

A close colleague has been crunching the numbers, too, and put me on to one of the various retirement calculators online. Without hard and fast numbers and my tax return beside me, I put in some rough figures into one of those calculators and watched what came up. Turns out that if I retired tomorrow, I'll have to die by the age of 72 if I am to live off my super alone. But there are options, thankfully.

The words "sell-off", "downsizing", "part-pension" and "housesitting" have surfaced. Then we could always try to cut back on our current lifestyle, of course: a little less gourmet, a lot less pay-TV and maybe more outdoor time instead of shopping excursions.

Hubbie and I are not the "retiring" types to just stop everything and we still have a small mortgage hanging over our heads.

So I guess only time will tell.

But the retirement clock is ticking …