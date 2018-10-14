Menu
Annette McKenzie-Thomas with Megan and Bree Watkins. Mike Richards GLA131018OCTF
An uber night for Oktoberfest delights

Mark Zita
14th Oct 2018 6:00 PM
AROUND 200 people enjoyed Oktoberfest festivities at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday night.

Many participants dressed up in traditional dirndls and lederhosen and enjoyed a night of German delights.

The event, run this year by the Rotary Club of Gladstone Port Curtis, raises funds for Project We Care, a local program that highlights suicide prevention and awareness.

Rotary Club president Kylie Devney said she was happy with how the event turned out.

"I think it went really well," Ms Devney said.

"Everyone there reported that they were having a great time ... and there was a lot of people there having a great night."

There was live music from local acts such as Bay Window and the Easy Tigers, and the Oompapa band provided traditional music that wasn't ohrworm (earworm).

Patrons weren't left bitte, with plenty of German food available.

Beer from local breweries, Sick Puppy and Baffle Beer, was also featured during the event.

Ms Devney thanked everyone who attended on Saturday night.

"Hopefully we'll be back bigger and even better next year," she said.

