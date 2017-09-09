27°
News

An orchestral experience for Gladstone students

CLASSICAL MASTERPIECE: The Queensland Symphony Orchestra performed Peter and the Wolf to more than 600 students at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday.
CLASSICAL MASTERPIECE: The Queensland Symphony Orchestra performed Peter and the Wolf to more than 600 students at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday. Matt Harris
MATT HARRIS
by

MORE than 600 students from across the Gladstone region received a taste of culture yesterday at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre with the performance of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

In an age where modern- day music is created on a computer rather than with musical instruments, QSO director of community engagement and commercial projects Matthew Farrell was delighted to see students from nine Gladstone region schools fully engaged in an orchestral performance.

"Live music is such an experience for people who have never heard it before and sometimes it can be a life-changing experience," Mr Farrell said.

"For some of these kids who might have never heard a live orchestra before they're going to go away with that memory for the rest of their lives."

It wasn't all violins, trumpets and percussion at the GECC, with the performance narrated by Brisbane actor Jason Klarwein and conducted by Daniel Kossov.

 

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra performed Peter and the Wolf to more than 600 students at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday. Pictured is Jason Klarwein (left) and Daniel Kossov (far right).
The Queensland Symphony Orchestra performed Peter and the Wolf to more than 600 students at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday. Pictured is Jason Klarwein (left) and Daniel Kossov (far right). Matt Harris

"Peter and the Wolf is one of our most successful programs and we're really excited to have been able to bring it to Gladstone," Mr Farrell said.

"You can see from the reaction on the kids' faces and the excitement in their voices that they've had a great time.

"It's a timeless story which features the instruments of the orchestra in a really wonderful way.

"It's one of those pieces of music that's stood the test of time."

Topics:  daniel kossov gladstone entertainment convention centre jason klarwein peter and the wolf queensland symphony orchestra

Gladstone Observer
'Theft by stealth': Home owner shocked by ultimate port plan

'Theft by stealth': Home owner shocked by ultimate port plan

SHE calls it "theft by stealth” and Narelle Russell wants her street and town to know about it.

Fuel going dirt cheap at Gladstone servos

CHEAP: Petrol has dropped below $1.10 per litre at some service stations in Gladstone.

TWO service stations spotted under $1.10 per litre for unleaded.

Ambrose school goes hi tech with 3D printer

BACK ROW: ABA 3D Printing Solutions co-founders Ben Emerick and Alex Fleming with Ambrose State School students Katie-Maree Grahame, 7, Zoe King, 9, Riley Zeimer, 9. Front row: Students Kaitlyn Smith, 7, Declan Newton, 8, Harmony, 7.

3D printing a new tech saavy addition to Ambrose school.

Warm Gladstone welcome for V8 stars Frosty and Cam

ROADSHOW: Prodrive Racing Australia teammates Cam Waters and Mark Winterbottom sign Gary Hill's 2003 BF XR8 Ford at Gladstone Nissan.

V8 Supercar drivers Mark "Frosty" Winterbottom and Cam Waters visit.

Local Partners