An orchestral experience for Gladstone students

MORE than 600 students from across the Gladstone region received a taste of culture yesterday at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre with the performance of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf by the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

In an age where modern- day music is created on a computer rather than with musical instruments, QSO director of community engagement and commercial projects Matthew Farrell was delighted to see students from nine Gladstone region schools fully engaged in an orchestral performance.

"Live music is such an experience for people who have never heard it before and sometimes it can be a life-changing experience," Mr Farrell said.

"For some of these kids who might have never heard a live orchestra before they're going to go away with that memory for the rest of their lives."

It wasn't all violins, trumpets and percussion at the GECC, with the performance narrated by Brisbane actor Jason Klarwein and conducted by Daniel Kossov.

The Queensland Symphony Orchestra performed Peter and the Wolf to more than 600 students at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre yesterday. Pictured is Jason Klarwein (left) and Daniel Kossov (far right). Matt Harris

"Peter and the Wolf is one of our most successful programs and we're really excited to have been able to bring it to Gladstone," Mr Farrell said.

"You can see from the reaction on the kids' faces and the excitement in their voices that they've had a great time.

"It's a timeless story which features the instruments of the orchestra in a really wonderful way.

"It's one of those pieces of music that's stood the test of time."