An opening week to remember for Cr Muszkat

IT'S BEEN a whirlwind opening week-and-a-half in the job for newly appointed Gladstone councillor Natalia Muszkat.

Cr Muszkat was sworn in at Gladstone Regional Council chambers on November 23 but barely had time to sink her teeth into the inner workings of the council before the CQ bushfire crisis developed.

Following her swearing-in, Cr Muszkat attended a White Ribbon Day event at Agnes Water but had little idea it would soon become an evacuation centre.

"On Sunday (November 26) all these fires broke out, we met on Monday and had some things scheduled but none of it happened because everything went into fire emergency mode," Cr Muszkat said.

"Some of the orientation days I had scheduled didn't happen because we had a lot of things to deal with."

Cr Muszkat was caught up in the fire drama on Wednesday night, meaning she spent the night at the Raglan Tavern.

Councillor Natalia Muszkat spent Wednesday night at the Raglan Tavern and took this picture of Mt Larcom State School on her way home on Thursday morning. Cr Natalia Muszkat

"I was coming back from Rockhampton and stopped to see if I could do anything," she said.

"As soon as I got there I was told I couldn't continue through because the highway was blocked.

"So I stayed there the night with local residents and tavern staff, who were great - they looked after everyone so I slept in my car."

An appearance at the Mt Larcom Christmas Carnival and Father Daniel's final sermon at St Saviour's Anglican Church rounded out a busy weekend for Cr Muszkat.