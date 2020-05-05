Menu
Generic dance party, rave, nightclub picture. Undated.
Community

An illicit Emerald house party CQ’s only slip-up

Jack Evans
5th May 2020 12:30 PM
Police have praised Central Queenslanders for the most part after the first weekend of eased COVID-19 restrictions allowed people to get back outdoors.

Police Inspector Mark Burgess said the only infringement relating to COVID-19 restrictions was for a “very small” party in Emerald where a reveller had been warned multiple times in the past.

He said despite the small group of Central Highlands revellers flouting the rules, the entire Capricornia region did “very well”.

Inspector Mark Burgess at the Rockhampton police station.
Police reported an expected increase in activity in the region and higher than normal traffic, although there was little change to traffic on the region’s highways.

“That indicates to me that people have complied with the 50km radius,” Inspector Burgess said.

Inspector Burgess said the weekend’s hot spots included shopping centres and beaches.

He anticipated a similar weekend ahead with fine conditions set to entice people to the coast.

Water police observed numerous people camping over the weekend who were advised to move on.

