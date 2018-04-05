An icy world captured in images by local artist

ELENA Korotkaia'sfather used to tell her about a beautiful but harsh icy island in the Arctic seas.

She had wanted to see this special place for herself for many years and last year made it happen, travelling to see Svalbard for herself.

Now, as a result of her trip, Ms Korotkaia has put on her first solo photographic exhibition, on display at Photopia Studio.

Svalbard, claimed by Norway, has traditionally attracted those seeking work, first in whaling and then in coal-mining.

But that is changing as entrepreneurs have started to see the opportunities for tourism in this remote region.

Ms Korotkaia's exhibition shows us why.

DREAM LAND: One of the works in Elena's exhibition featuring the abandoned Soviet town of Pyramiden on Svalbard. Elena Korotkaia

Her 31 images give beautiful glimpses of the island's landscapes, which are dominated by snow and ice and brilliant shades of blue.

"It's very beautiful, it's surreal, it's hard to believe this place exists," Ms Korotkaia said.

"There are no trees on the island, so it's bare land and mountains, covered in snow."

The exhibition, Svalbard: The Land of Dreams opened on March 21.

"I've received a really great response from people ... it's (been) very exciting," Elena said.

Photopia Studio owner William Debois said the exhibition had been going "extremely well".

EXCITEMENT: Elena Korotkaia at the launch of her first solo exhibition, with Cr Glenn Churchill. Photopia Studios

"We've had one of the biggest attendance for opening night," he said adding that as a photographer himself he was really excited to support an emerging artist in the field.

Ms Korotkaia's exhibition was made possible with funding from the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund.

EVENT DETAILS

Svalbard: The Land of Dreams is on display until April 14 at Photopia Studio, Crow St., Mondays-Thursdays 9.30am-3pm and weekends 10am-3pm.

Meet the artist this Sunday 10am-3pm