An eye-catching opportunity to pull more visitors

LANDMARK: The grain silos are one of the first things seen by disembarking cruise ship passengers visiting Gladstone.

LANDMARK: The grain silos are one of the first things seen by disembarking cruise ship passengers visiting Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA291018SHIP

GLADSTONE'S grain silos could be getting a facelift.

Consideration is being made by various groups regarding the fate of the 55m tall, 20m wide structures at Auckland Point, which are the property of GrainCorp.

A Gladstone Ports Corporation spokeswoman said it was supportive of any initiative which enhanced the region's liveability, and GPC had considered options for the silos which would complement the East Shores 1B precinct.

"GPC has been investigating the possibility of a light display onto the structures," the spokeswoman said.

"The artistic use of silos in other cities and towns throughout Australia have received a positive response.

"Given the silos' location, there is a strong possibility it would complement the surrounding tourist attractions and vantage points and would be well received by residents and visitors alike."

She said any project would have to be completed in liaison with GrainCorp.

A GrainCorp spokesman said the company supported a silo art project in Gladstone, with painting and illumination both viable options.

"As a founding partner of the Silo Art Trail, we have seen the inspiration it can provide as the trail grows across the country," he said.

"Our first silo art project in Queensland is at Thallon, which has received a huge response. Gladstone would be a sensational location for the next silo art project."

The spokesman said GrainCorp's contribution would include the silos as a canvas, along with legal, media, operational and safety support throughout the project.

"We have been part of the Gladstone community for over 30 years, so we would happily make the (silos) available for a community project working with the council, port authority and the public to make sure it reflects the Gladstone community and its people," he said.

Funds for other aspects of the operation would need to come from the community or government grants, with potential costs including machinery hire, insurance premiums, upgrading of fencing/access ways, materials and travel expenses for workers.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said the council had also considered and was supportive of GPC's idea to light the silos.

"Council has discussed the option of utilising GrainCorp's silos for artistic murals that connect with our community and tourists," Cr Burnett said.

"Council is supportive of GPC's plans to illuminate the silos as part of its East Shores Stage 1B plans. Public art is a great way to promote tourism and community pride."

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said the organisation was in favour of anything which attracted people to the region.

"The silos, just concrete structures at the present point in time, can be used as a canvas for projection, for painting, for all sorts of things and we would be very supportive of anything like that," Mr Branthwaite said.

He said one inconvenience with illuminating the structures was that this would only be noticeable at night, with most cruise ships docking and departing during the day.

"Our primary focus is to drive market, there's no doubt about that but at the end of the day we're really after those travellers that are coming down the highway," he said.

"We've got two million people coming through our region over the whole year and we really need those people to pull through because we don't have a highway going through our town like Rockhampton does.

"We have to give them a reason to pull off ... and doing something with these silos is better than nothing."

Floodlight installation at the Auckland Point silos could be locally contracted and would be cheaper than image or video projections, which may require specialised projectors valued at more than $100,000 each.

Any images painted or projected on the structures would need approval by GrainCorp.