An event you can win while lying down

POWER UP: Teams will be putting the finishing touches on their vehicles in preparation for next weekend.

SATURDAY, August 12, will see the fifth annual Central Queensland Human Powered Vehicle Championship kick off at Benaraby Raceway.

Event organiser, Andrew Crighton said spectators could expect to see some spectacular entertainment.

"The HPVs go along at bicycle speeds or even a little better,” said Mr Crighton.

"Often they'll be fully flared, aerodynamic and so on. But they are extremely safe even if they do roll over which does happen occasionally when riders push the boundaries a bit too far going around the corners.

"It can be quite a spectacular event.”

Mr Crighton said there would be 30 teams competing in the event, which has been organised by local not for profit Hopelink, and "12 different schools from as far away as Noosa in the south and Sarina in the north.”

But there will be plenty of local teams competing too, with teams from Gladstone, Tannum Sands, Yeppoon and Rockhampton all set to race.

The vehicles are mostly pedal powered, where the driver lies down and uses the pedals at the front of the vehicle.

But the event, while entertaining does have a serious purpose, Mr Crighton said, it's an opportunity for school kids to learn important skills.

"It's all about leadership and teamwork, ideally students will design and build a vehicle from scratch,” he said.

"(It's) about the skills, designing, welding the (parts) together...all the mechanical sides of things, the (skills) are all transferable into other trades, all of those industrial trades.

"(It's) also learning about nutrition and exercise physiology how to look after yourself, how do we look at working together,” Mr Crighton said.