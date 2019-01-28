Menu
Maggie Cooper's rosemary damper recipe.
An easy bread to bake in the campfire or at home

by MAGGIE COOPER, WEEKEND COOK
26th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
Australia Day calls for some traditional food offerings, and they don't come more traditional than damper.

This easy bread usually has only four ingredients and was a favourite for drovers and swaggies.

Versions of damper exist worldwide; in Ireland, for example, it's called soda bread. Those on the move usually cooked damper in the coals of a campfire or, if one was available, in a greased camp oven. It was easy to carry the ingredients and, as we all know, there's nothing better than hot, freshly baked bread.

You don't need to build a fire to cook damper; a hot oven will do the trick, although it will lack the authentic taste (and occasional grittiness) of wood ash.

Golden syrup is the accompaniment of choice; however, I have added chopped fresh rosemary leaves to this recipe for an aromatic savoury version. Just a smear of unsalted butter would be perfect.

ROSEMARY DAMPER

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

250g self-raising flour, plus a little extra

1/2 tsp salt

2 tbsp fresh rosemary leaves, chopped

25g chilled unsalted butter, cubed

175ml milk, plus a little extra

METHOD

Preheat oven to 190C. Combine flour, salt and rosemary in a large bowl. Add cubed butter and rub it into the flour with your fingertips until it resembles breadcrumbs. Make a well in the centre and stir in milk with a wooden spoon until a soft dough forms. It shouldn't be sticky; add a little more flour if it is. Turn out on to a floured work surface and knead gently until smooth.

Form into a ball. Place on a lightly greased and floured baking tray and flatten gently; cut into sections partway through and brush with a little milk. Bake until golden and it sounds hollow when rapped with a knuckle. Serve warm with extra butter.

maggies.column@bigpond.com

