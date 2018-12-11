An early Christmas for anglers at Lake Awoonga

PRIZED: Greg O'Reilly from Pat's Tackle World, GAWB's Thomas Hayes and Liam Jones from Compleat Angler at one of the barramundi tanks at the Gladstone Area Water Board hatchery.

PRIZED: Greg O'Reilly from Pat's Tackle World, GAWB's Thomas Hayes and Liam Jones from Compleat Angler at one of the barramundi tanks at the Gladstone Area Water Board hatchery. Mike Richards GLA101218FISH

LOCAL tackle stores and the Gladstone Area Water Board are celebrating Christmas early with extra prizes for anglers who take advantage of the Track My Fish Lake Awoonga mobile app.

GAWB is also celebrating the 350th fish caught and recorded through the app, and is adding incentives to its usual $50 monthly voucher offer.

Pat's Tackleworld, Boyne Island Bait & Tackle and LJ's Compleat Angler Gladstone are also joining in the Christmas spirit by offering lures, and Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing is chipping in with a five-hour guided charter.

GAWB fishery manager Thomas Hayes said being in the prize draw was easy.

"All you have to do is catch and log a fish through the app during the month," Mr Hayes said.

"Everyone who has entered a fish through the app since it we first launched it at the Boyne Tannum HookUp in May will be in the draw for the five-hour guided charter.

"It's our way of saying thank you to the local anglers who are helping us collect this valuable data on the health of our fishery.

"By taking the extra 30 seconds to take a photo and enter their catch, we are receiving some really valuable data that will inform our stocking program."

Meanwhile, Mr Hayes said none of the $1000 pink tagged barramundi had been caught at Lake Awoonga yet, but re-capture rates remained encouraging.

"If anglers do catch one of the pink tagged barramundi, they must enter it through the mobile app and should cut the pink tag off with a pair of line scissors and retain as proof of capture," he said.