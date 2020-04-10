An angel on Pleasant Avenue

Veronica Bignell’s flowers and Easter eggs from her neighbour Lisa.

Veronica Bignell’s flowers and Easter eggs from her neighbour Lisa.

Social distancing and limiting physical interaction is the most effective weapon against the spread of coronavirus, but it's not an easy road for people living alone.

Veronica Bignell hasn't seen her grandchildren for three weeks and said she had been pretty lonely without regular family visits.

But she does have the blessing of kind-hearted friends.

"She's one of the loveliest people you could ever wish to meet," Veronica said of her neighbour, Lisa.

They live on Pleasant Ave in Tannum Sands.

On Thursday, Lisa brought over a bunch of flowers and two Easter eggs.

"When Lisa came over yesterday I thought it was the most beautiful thing anyone has ever done for me," she said.

And it's not a one off - Veronica said Lisa did wonderful things for many other people in the community, as well.

Veronica was planning to visit her sister-in-law in Maryborough over Easter, but cancelled plans as rules against unnecessary travel came into effect.

She said she was keeping well at home, doing the housework and watching some TV.

"I know if I need anything Lisa will get it for me," she said.