'An accident will happen': Gladstone Airport needs $87K now

A GLADSTONE pilot says if a transfer and respite facility for the Royal Flying Doctor Service is not built soon, there will be an accident.

John Groth, who has a hangar at the Gladstone Airport, said the RFDS deserved no less than an adequate facility.

The issue was brought up at a Gladstone Regional Council meeting last week.

DANGEROUS: Gladstone Airport desperately needs a new facility for pilots to rest. Mara Pattison-Sowden

According to the council's commercial services committee agenda from February 14, two buildings were donated by Bechtel for a transfer facility, however, installation and modifications must be done first.

The work is expected to cost about $87,000.

Mr Groth said he had given the RFDS the combination for his hangar, which he was happy for the service to use.

However, he said without their own facilities, crews could be fatigued, a potentially dangerous scenario.

Mayor Matt Burnett said the council was lobbying companies directly to secure the necessary funds to supply the respite facility.

"Should the lobbying prove unsuccessful, council intends to consider the matter again at the next commercial services committee meeting," he said.