AMWU plans for 'round two' of protests

THE Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union is gearing up for "round two" of its protest against casualisation in the workforce.

On the back of last Monday's rally at the QAL roundabout on French St, workers will raise their voices and concerns against Monadelphous and other employers again on Thursday morning.

The rally is scheduled for February 15 from 4.30am until 5.40am.

AMWU representative Phil Golby announced the second round of protests on Facebook page Stand For Gladstone.

"Let's rally together to show monos (Monadelphous) and other employers that we don't want casualisation or a pay cut and we are going to stand and fight," the post read.

"While Rio has just bragged of their all-time greatest annual profit of $US8.76 billion ($11.13 billion AUD), up 90% in 2017 from 2016, and yet they still want to keep slashing our wages and conditions.

"Enough is enough."