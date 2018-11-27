Amusement business bouncing in a fun weekend for all ages

BOUNICNG FUN: BounceX Amusements husband and wife team Shane and Kylie Harry are offering the Central Queensland region exciting good times.

GLADSTONE has a new fun weekend amusement business to help make any party a memorable experience.

BounceX Amusements is based Yeppoon and has been to Gladstone twice and getting many inquiries about what it has to offer for future events.

The family owned and operated inflatable amusement business travels to Gladstone, Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

Business owners Shane and Kylie Harry with daughters Kyara and Jazmine wanted something different with their work and home life and set up the multiple amusement venture.

"We moved up from Brisbane about nine weeks ago to set up this business and we have busy since,” Kylie said.

Worried about quality of family life and not spending enough time together, gave them the idea to go into the amusement business.

"We all go together on these road trips around Central Queensland as a family and it's good fun,” Kylie said.

BounceX offers a range of exciting rides and amusements such as, bucking bull, vertical rush dry slide, sumo suits, zorb ball collision course and fun food slushie machine.

One of the recent trips to Gladstone involved 'Jazzy the Bucking Bull', a mechanical bull with inflatable safety surroundings at a hen's party.

"The ladies had a really good night that was a lot a fun for the bride to be and her friends,” Kylie said.

"The bucking bull has proven to be very popular with buck's, hen's and even wedding parties.

"On our trips to Gladstone we found the people there to be very friendly and accommodating.”

Shane and Kylie have Gladstone on their scope to bring BounceX Amusements to the region for customers looking for some fun and a good time.