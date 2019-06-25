Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COLLISION: The SL Curtis Island LNG tugboat photographed when it arrived in Gladstone in December 2014.
COLLISION: The SL Curtis Island LNG tugboat photographed when it arrived in Gladstone in December 2014. Mike Richards GLA111214NTUG
News

AMSA launches investigation into tugboat crash

Tegan Annett
by
25th Jun 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S peak maritime safety authority is investigating a tugboat crash that happened this month.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesperson told The Observer during the early hours of June 13 a Smit Lamnalco tug, SL Curtis Island, collided with a wharf in Gladstone Harbour.

The company reported the collision to AMSA later that day.

"AMSA is investigating the collision, which will include investigating the cause," the spokesperson said.

"There have been no reports of pollution or oil spill."

Smit Lamnalco general manager Glenn Wetters said there was no injury to any workers and the collision did not cause any harm to the environment.

AMSA prohibited the vessel from operating until it was confirmed to be fit for operation on the following Monday.

Mr Wetters said the company was assisting AMSA with the investigation and was conducting an internal investigation.

The 34m tug was the first liquefied natural gas tugboat to arrive in Gladstone - in December 2014.

More Stories

australian maritime safety authority crash gladstone harbour tugboat
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    premium_icon Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    News 'This is about giving back the waterfront and facilities'.

    Retiree's dementia mission hits rough seas in Gladstone

    premium_icon Retiree's dementia mission hits rough seas in Gladstone

    News Bill ran into rough sees offshore of Gladstone but it won't stop him

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    LJ Hooker raises more than $10k

    premium_icon LJ Hooker raises more than $10k

    News Gladstone LJ Hooker has exceeded their target for Relay for Life

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Special ceremony to celebrate Eileen's 100th birthday

    premium_icon Special ceremony to celebrate Eileen's 100th birthday

    News She married Max Murchie in 1942 and they had five children

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM