AMSA launches investigation into tugboat crash

COLLISION: The SL Curtis Island LNG tugboat photographed when it arrived in Gladstone in December 2014.

COLLISION: The SL Curtis Island LNG tugboat photographed when it arrived in Gladstone in December 2014. Mike Richards GLA111214NTUG

AUSTRALIA'S peak maritime safety authority is investigating a tugboat crash that happened this month.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesperson told The Observer during the early hours of June 13 a Smit Lamnalco tug, SL Curtis Island, collided with a wharf in Gladstone Harbour.

The company reported the collision to AMSA later that day.

"AMSA is investigating the collision, which will include investigating the cause," the spokesperson said.

"There have been no reports of pollution or oil spill."

Smit Lamnalco general manager Glenn Wetters said there was no injury to any workers and the collision did not cause any harm to the environment.

AMSA prohibited the vessel from operating until it was confirmed to be fit for operation on the following Monday.

Mr Wetters said the company was assisting AMSA with the investigation and was conducting an internal investigation.

The 34m tug was the first liquefied natural gas tugboat to arrive in Gladstone - in December 2014.