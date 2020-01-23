Menu
THE SL Quoin Island was found to have a number of deficiencies on Friday. Photo: Mara Pattison-Sowden / The Observer
AMSA finds breach in Smit Lamnalco contract

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
A MULTI-NATIONAL towage company has been forced to re-write employee contracts on a servicing job after they were found to be in breach of the Maritime Labour Convention.

An Australian Maritime Safety Authority spokesperson said inspectors discovered the breach during a routine flag inspection of Smit Lamnalco’s tugboat the SL Quoin Island on Friday.

“AMSA inspectors found a number of deficiencies with the vessel, including missing classification society certificates, incorrect stowage and securing of one container on deck and several seafarer employment agreements that were in breach of the Maritime Labour Convention,” they said.

They said the missing certificates were located and stowage and security of the container was rectified on Friday evening.

“The seafarer employment agreements contained provisions that restricted employees’ rights to freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, and were corrected prior to departure,” they said.

A Smit Lamnalco spokesman said the company engaged an Australian specialist marine company International Maritime Services to facilitate the voyage of the SL Quoin Island to Port Moresby for repair work.

Of four tugs due for the servicing, it was the only one which had gone to an overseas port.

He said the marine company employed the crew under Australian employment contracts and conditions.

“AMSA were fully involved in the process required for the vessel to conduct the voyage to dock,” he said.

“Any recommendations made were immediately closed out to the satisfaction of the regulator, which enabled the vessel to leave on time to make her scheduled arrival in Port Moresby.”

Maritime Union of Australia secretary Jason Miners said the move was a win for workers.

“ (Smit Lamnalco) would prefer to use the absolutely bare minimum,” Mr Miners said.

“AMSA did their job and made sure they didn’t.”

On Friday more than 90 workers and union members protested the company’s use of the overseas port and the contract with International Maritime Services.

Mr Miners said he was still disappointed Smit Lamnalco didn’t complete the work in Queensland.

“We’re talking 50 workers would have missed out,” he said.

