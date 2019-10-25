Amputee carjacker accused clashes with prison officer

A PRISON officer accused of "unnecessary use of force" has been suspended after a run-in with an alleged carjacker whose leg was amputated after leading police on a 200km pursuit.

The Courier-Mail has been told the officer tried to get a broom off Dylan Matthew Hammond, who is Brisbane's Wolston prison on remand.

The officer's colleagues claim Hammond had threatened staff at the jail.

Queensland Corrective Services said the officer was stood down over the unnecessary use of force allegation.

Prison colleagues said the officer had an unblemished history in his 25-plus years in the service and was only notified of his suspension when QCS sent out a press release.

Police allege Hammond went on a crime spree where he stole two cars on the Fraser Coast, stabbed a woman and fired a gun when she refused to hand her car keys over.

He was shot by specialist police on the Bruce Highway before he was hit by a caravan. His leg was amputated after he was taken to hospital.

"A custodial correctional officer has been suspended pending the completion of a disciplinary process relating to an allegation of unnecessary use of force, and failing to accurately record actions earlier this month," the QCS statement said this month.

"As a top tier public safety agency, Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability.

"We expect the highest in professional and ethical behaviour from all our officers."

The statement said officers played a vital role by managing some of the most challenging people in society in dynamic situations and to do it "effectively and humanely" it was important their behaviour was "appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances".

"As the matter is subject to a confidential discipline process, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time," the statement said.

A QCS spokesman declined to comment when asked further about claims relating to the incident and said the Ethical Standards Unit was investigating.

Hammond, who has been charged with 26 offences, is scheduled to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 10.