US firm scopes out Gladstone, LNG sites for new biorefinery

Queensland Premier, the Hon. Annastacia Palaszczuk MP and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett at the official opening of the Northern Oil Advanced Biofuels Pilot Plant in Gladstone.

AN American company involved in biorefining is eyeing off Gladstone's industry opportunities and proximity to liquefied natural gas for its first Australian venture.

The company's boss visited Gladstone on Tuesday scoping out the potential to build a refinery that uses LNG to create a bio-product.

The interest was sparked from a meeting during Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett's visit to San Diego for the Queensland Premier's BIO 2017 Conference earlier this year.

Cr Burnett, who requested we keep the company anonymous until an investment decision has been made, said it was an exciting opportunity for Gladstone.

During the international company's visit, they met Cr Burnett for tours of the Gladstone State Development Area, Northern Oil's Advanced Biofuel Pilot Plant at Yarwun and the Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Also on their Gladstone itinerary was a meeting with two companies involved in Curtis Island LNG export plants.

"The only city this company is looking at in the country is Gladstone," Cr Burnett, pictured above told the Observer.

"It's now a question of whether or not they want to move their business to Australia.

Cr Burnett said if the American folks were to pack their bags for Australia, they could either build a $20-30,000 pilot plant (similarly to Northern Oil) or a full-scale $1-billion facility.

He said they discussed the potential of building where Arrow Energy once touted a fourth LNG plant on Curtis Island, or in Gladstone's State Development Area.

"We have everything they need, we just need to convince them to move here now," Cr Burnett said.

"I think it's only a matter of time because they'll realise there's potential not only within the Australian market but in South East Asia too, which they can access via Gladstone."

Northern Oil shared its experience with setting up a biorefinery in the region and said Queensland was the obvious place to do business.

Refining managing director Tim Rose described Gladstone as a "centre for resources, mining and manufacturing".

"You only have to look at our significant further investments to make Gladstone home to Australia's first dedicated biocrude and biofuels laboratory, and biofuels pilot plant, to see how highly we rate the city and its people," Mr Rose said.

Cr Burnett said the company is due to visit the Queensland Premier next week to discuss the Advancing Queensland fund opportunities, which helped attract Southern Oil to set up in Gladstone.