American act to play Agnes blues fest

SASSY: Bonnie Kay and the Bonafides will join the likes of GANGgajang, Eugene Hideaway and 19 Twenty at the 2018 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock festival.
GET ready to party. The full line-up for the 2018 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock festival has been announced and what a line-up it is.

Festival organisers say they're proud that in 2018 there will be more interstate acts and also an international act.

American singer/songwriter Bonnie Kay will be performing with the Bonafides: Wayne Rigby on saxophone and flute, Catherine Golden on double bass, Kathryn O'Connor on drums, Kaiki Suzuki on trombone and Nic Lewis on guitar.

Kay brings a soulful and sassy package to blues and roots.

The contemporary American singer/ songwriter from Philadelphia landed in Australia via Tokyo.

She uses acoustic, finger-picking, slide-guitar techniques, plus a voice reminiscent of blues icon Bonnie Raitt's, to deliver her own red-hot, sexy sound.

Bonnie Kay and the Bonafides have established themselves as one of the hardest working blues bands on the Sydney scene.

With their debut album Fake It Till You Make It hot off the press this month, and with appearances at The Docklands Blues festival in Melbourne, The Northern Beaches Festival and Sydney Blues and Roots Festival in Windsor, this band is busy sharing the love of blues, roots and jazz with the people and clearly loving every minute of it.

Kay said she's excited already.

"Woohoo! We are heading to the Great Barrier Reef on the beautiful Queensland coastline," she said.

Festival team member Amber Rodgers said: "It's an exciting time to be planning a tropical festival, ticket sales are going strong - already patrons are confirming they love the mix of musicians we've secured."

The full line-up is available on the festival website www.agnesbluesandroots.com.au

Topics:  agnes blues roots and rock festival bonnie kay and the bonafides music festival

