Ambulance worker gets adrenaline kick

RUGBY UNION: Adam Conway was keen to keep the adrenaline flowing off the field as much as on it.

The Queensland Ambulance Services paramedic talked about the balance between his profession and playing for his beloved Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats.

His job as an ambo is more important now than ever due to the potential dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

Adam Conway at Gladstone QAS station in July 2018. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

STAY SAFE

“We do have extra precautions and personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as a risk matrix that we apply to every job we attend,” Conway said.

“This risk matrix is updated constantly by the organisation in line with current best practice guidelines.

“I am confident that we are doing the right things to mitigate the risks to medical staff and the community so no, I am not experiencing any extra anxiety as a result of COVID-19 at work.”

So what inspired Conway to become a frontline paramedic?

“I first experienced working in a public service role during a period working for the defence force via the army gap year program in 2008,” he said.

NEW CHALLENGE

“That experience inspired me and I decided in 2009 that I wanted a job that offered unique, daily challenges in a dynamic environment that would be rewarding and people-oriented.

“Paramedicine just seemed like the perfect job.”

He started working for QAS in 2012 while he studying at university and then moved to Gladstone to take up his full-time position in 2013.

BECOMING A GRUFC

Conway joined the GRUFCS the following year and he said the club has been understanding of the shiftwork involved with his job.

He’s confident that he would be able to hit the ground running once the season starts what increasingly is looking like early July.

FITNESS WORK

“I pieced together enough fitness equipment from friends around town that I have been able to work out at home during the shutdown,” he said.

“I have tried to keep a similar daily routine to what I had before the shutdown began.”

RELATED STORY: Could the Goats kick off on July 4?

RELATED STORY: PICS: Central Queensland talent pool is getting deeper