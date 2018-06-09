Ambulance volunteer thanked with state award nomination

Local Ambulance Committee volunteer Brian Rose has been nominated for a QBANK Everyday Hero Award for his work at Miriam Vale station.

HE'S the everyday hero helping paramedics at Miriam Vale carry out lifesaving work but Brian Rose still believes there are people more deserving of recognition.

The humble Local Ambulance Committee volunteer is a driver by trade.

He regularly gives his time at the station on weekends and in his free time driving the ambulance and helping with basic operational tasks.

Brian has been recognised for his work with a nomination for a QBANK Everyday Hero Award, to be announced August 31.

He said it was an honour to be nominated.

"I know how busy these guys get when they need a hand and it helps the community as well," Brian said.

"We do get recognised here with the guys always giving us a pat on the back and thanking us, so what more could you ask for?

"It's an honour but there's other people who do a lot for people around these little communities who all deserve the same thing."

Miriam Vale Station acting officer in charge Patrick Tomkins nominated Brian for the award because of his passion for wanting to give back to his community. He said one-paramedic stations like Miriam Vale faced many challenges with volunteers like Brian helping to ease the load.

"You do get a lot of challenges in stations like this ... because we're so geographically isolated from definitive care being Gladstone Hospital or Bundaberg hospital," Patrick said.

"Historically that would, in many situations, draw on resources from the Gladstone area, Bundaberg area or Agnes Water.

"Volunteers like Brian provide a really valuable service because otherwise those resources would be all the way from their respective areas.

"With Brian's assistance the paramedics are able to better provide treatment to the patients and we're actually getting our patients to the hospitals faster."

Miriam Vale Acting officer in charge Patrick Tomkins and Advanced Care Paramedic Janelle White with Local Ambulance Committee Volunteer Brian Rose, who has been nominated for a QBANK Everyday Heroes Award. Matt Taylor GLA080618AMBO

Despite the recognition for Brian, he said he was focused on a simple task.

"My concern is these guys' safety, especially when they've had lots of jobs," he said.

"They take me with them and we can talk to each other and get them home safely.

"I appreciate these guys because they do a real lot for our community; more than they probably should but that's their job and they love it."

