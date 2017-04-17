Ambulance ride to hospital comes just in time

NEW BUB: Florence Elizabeth Hoffman was born on March 28 to Jayne and Chris Hoffman.

IT WAS a bit of a mad dash to the hospital for new mum Jayne Hoffman.

Jayne had to get an ambulance to Gladstone Hospital on March 28 to give birth to her second child Florence Elizabeth Hoffman, and it was a close call.

"When we get to hospital, she was delivered within the first 15 minutes,” she said.

"But we made it on time, which is the main thing.”

Although things have calmed down since the ambulance ride, parents Jayne and Chris Hoffman are still busy.

As if having a three-week-old baby is not stressful enough, Florence has an older sister, two year-old Hildi.

Jayne said her family had been in Gladstone to help out for the past two weeks.

"It helps to keep Hildi entertained really though,” she said.

"They've all gone back to Warwick now where we come from.”

Despite how busy the house is, Jayne said Florence was doing really well and was happy and healthy.

Their new baby's name was chosen for a simple reason - they both liked it.

Her middle name, Elizabeth, is her father's mum's name.

Jayne was part of the hospital's midwifery group practice program.

"That means we have continuity of care with the midwives, which was really good,” she said.

"I love the midwifery program.

"I did it with Hildi as well.

"It helps to know the midwife so, when I got there, my midwife had the room all dark, she had music playing, essential oils and everything I wanted.”