AMBULANCE RAMPING: How Mackay, CQ hospitals performed

MACKAY’S ambulance ramping figures have not improved since last year, new data from Queensland Health shows.

A quarter of patients (24.6 per cent) taken to Mackay Base Hospital waited more than 30 minutes to be transferred off stretcher as at June 2020.

This figure has stayed virtually the same when compared to data from the year earlier (June 2019), which showed 25.4 per cent of patients were waiting longer than 30 minutes.

However, there were more patient presentations (4214) in June 2019 compared to 3957 in June 2020.

At Clermont Hospital, 22 per cent of patients on stretchers were waiting longer than 30 minutes to be transferred.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the statewide average had improved.

“In June 2020, 79 per cent of patients arriving by a Code 1 (Emergency) or Code 2 (Urgent) ambulance were off stretcher within 30 minutes upon arrival at a Queensland public hospital,” Dr Miles said in response to a Question on Notice.

“This is compared to 75.3 per in June 2019.

“From July 2019 to June 2020, Queensland’s public hospitals experienced an increase of 3.1 per cent in the volume of Code 1 and Code 2 ambulance arrivals compared to last year.

“Of these most urgent ambulance arrivals, over 8000 additional patients were transferred off stretcher within the targeted time frame compared to the prior year.”

But Opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates said ambulance ramping had increased by more than seven per cent at Mackay Base Hospital since the last state election.

“Queenslanders deserve to know how our hospitals are performing and this is why,” Ms Bates said.

“The LNP is committed to providing world-class health care and supporting our frontline nurses, doctors and midwives with more support.”

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said paramedics, doctors and nurses were doing a great job during such an unprecedented time.

“Since 2015 we’ve hired 120 more doctors and 257 more nurses and midwives in the Mackay region,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“Almost all patients are safely unloaded from the ambulance, brought into the ED, triaged by a specialised emergency nurse, transferred to an available bed, and a full clinical handover between the QAS Paramedic and the treating ED clinical team happens within 30 minutes.”

Proportion of patients off-stretcher in less than 30 Minutes:

Mackay Hospital and Health Service:

Bowen: 96.7 per cent

Clermont: 77.8 per cent

Dysart: 90.5 per cent

Mackay Base: 75.4 per cent

Moranbah: 97.4 per cent

Proserpine: 97.8 per cent

Sarina: 94.4 per cent

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service:

Biloela: 98.6 per cent

Blackwater: 95.7 per cent

Capricorn Coast: 95.7 per cent

Emerald: 93.3 per cent

Gladstone: 94.4 per cent

Mount Morgan: 97.8 per cent

Moura: 90.9 per cent

Rockhampton: 69.6 per cent

Springsure: 88.9 per cent

Woorabinda: 94.7 per cent