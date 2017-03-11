How Gladstone's paramedics decide who to help first

IF you're in a life threatening situation, that is when you call an ambulance. Not for a splinter in the finger.
Queensland Ambulance Services Rockhampton operation centre manager Mindy Thomas said situations that could be dealt with by a local GP or pharmacist were ones that did not need an ambulance call.
"If we turn up to the hospital with someone on a stretcher with a splinter in their finger and someone is in emergency with chest pain, then that takes priority," she said.
"We have a medical priority dispatch system so cases including chest pain, breathing difficulties or uncontrolled bleeding get the highest response because they are life threatening."
Receiving on average 155 triple zero calls daily, Ms Thomas said about 50% were life threatening.
Ms Thomas said people concerned about a medical issue could call 13HEALTH to speak to a doctor.
"I'm not saying don't call triple zero ... if it is severely life threatening do not hesitate to call," she said.