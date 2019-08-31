Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CREWS CALLED: A helicopter has been called to a ute rollover at Verrierdale. Photo: File
CREWS CALLED: A helicopter has been called to a ute rollover at Verrierdale. Photo: File Tobi Loftus
Breaking

Four ambulances called after eight people fall from ute

Felicity Ripper
31st Aug 2019 4:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.40pm

THREE men in their 20s have been taken to hospital after eight people fell from the back of a ute. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four ambulance crews, including critical care paramedics, were called to the Verrierdale property just before 4pm after the ute rolled backwards down a driveway. 

The three men were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come. 

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are responding to a report of people falling off the back of a ute as it rolled backwards on a driveway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said officers had been called to a private residence at Verrierdale just before 4pm.

It's not yet known whether a person has been run over by the vehicle.

More to come.

ambulance breaking paramedics qas ute verrierdale
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Bilo family reportedly taken to Christmas Island overnight

    premium_icon Bilo family reportedly taken to Christmas Island overnight

    News The move comes after two-year-old Tharunicaa was granted a last minute injunction to delay her deportation until Wednesday.

    Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    premium_icon Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    News Gladstone man pulls down pants after big day at races

    Health facility judged best build in the region

    premium_icon Health facility judged best build in the region

    News Gladstone builder is the best in CQ for his category.