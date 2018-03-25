Ambrose tuckshop a win for school and tradies

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher (front) with Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis and students (L-R) Angus Gordon, Emerson Weir, Tahli Westwood, Nicholas Hiron, Olivia Geiger and Charlotte Pomeroy last year.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher (front) with Ambrose State School principal Andrew Collis and students (L-R) Angus Gordon, Emerson Weir, Tahli Westwood, Nicholas Hiron, Olivia Geiger and Charlotte Pomeroy last year. Andrew Thorpe

CONSTRUCTION has started on the $300,000 new modular tuckshop building at Ambrose State School.

The design and construction of the building was jointly funded with the provision of $202,174 through the Smart Schools Subsidy Scheme, $77,826 raised by the P & C and $20,000 contributed by Ambrose school funding.

Member for Gladstone, Glenn Butcher said contractor Young Building Contractors (Gladstone) Pty Ltd would complete the work.

"This project is part of our record $765 million school infrastructure program to improve our state schools,” Mr Butcher said.

"The building will be connected to all site services and equitable access ramps. It will also be fitted with dishwashing and handwashing sinks, stainless steel benches and servery, storage for equipment and dry food, two ovens, and refrigeration and freezers.”

He said the work would also support jobs and training opportunities for apprentices.

"Our school infrastructure program is not only building better schools in Gladstone but also providing valuable jobs for tradies,” he said.