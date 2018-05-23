The little school making a big impact in small business

They're the small school making a big impact.

Ambrose State School may only have 77 students but what they're doing is gaining a lot of interest from some unexpected places.

Principal Andrew Collis said their innovative Early Preneur programme may be used by other schools in future.

"People have been sharing the great things that are happening here at Ambrose," he said.

"This has been used to generate sales for students to demonstrate the power of social media.

"Schools from our region and as far away as Sydney and Melbourne have shown interest in the programme through Ambrose State School and Startup Gladstone's Facebook pages."

The Early Preneur program was an initiative of Luis Arroyo of StartUp Gladstone and Mr Collis and was funded by APLNG, ANZ and FRRR.

"It was only supposed to run last term but it was pretty successful and a lot of kids have really got into the programme," Mr Collis said.

BUSINESS SMARTS: Students from Ambrose State Primary School are learning how to start and run their own businesses.

He is working to add the programme to the Australian school curriculum.

"It's easy to link it with English, Maths, Economics and Business classes," he said.

We've had a lot of interest from not only Gladstone schools but schools in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

"It's a bit of a risk, because it's not traditionally what we do, but we're having an impact on the community.

"It's really all around building community resilience, creating businesses and jobs long term.

"There are kids whose confidence has really soared because of what they've learned.

"Plus businesses are keen to keep mentoring them into the future."