Ambrose school goes hi tech with 3D printer

DRONES and upgraded iPads are just some of the exciting new developments at tech saavy Ambrose State School.

Now 3D printing is being added to the mix.

The school, near Mount Larcom, introduced a 3D printer to students and invited Gladstone start up ABA 3D Printing Solutions in to demonstrate.

Acting principal, Shannon Peart said the children were very excited about the school's latest machine.

"3D printing is just another part of technology at our school,” she said.

"We've purchased some drones and kids are also involved in robotics challenges.”

Ambrose State School student Kaitlyn Smith, 7, has never seen a 3D printer, but would like to make some love hearts one day.

Zoe King, 9, checking out the printer. Caroline Tung

For ABA 3D Printing Solutions co-founders Ben Emerick, Alex Fleming and Andrew Walker, starting their business from scratch was a great learning journey.

The trio began their business in July, and currently operate out of a basement in Gladstone.

"A lot of it is seeing stuff on the Internet and finding it really cool and trying to make something similar, but modified,” Alex said.

Models are drawn by draftsman Alex, which are then transferred into software with information that the printer can understand.

The pattern is then sent to a printer, which melts a roll of plastic by drawing out the shape of a design.

The business has serviced companies around Gladstone, which included creating ID passes for the Gladstone Maritime Museum and iPad holders for Queensland Aerial.

ABA 3D Printing Solutions also makes the odd attachment such as clips and small parts for their clients when standard products aren't ideal.

Ben likes fixing everyday problems in life that can be fixed with a simple part made in his room, while Alex enjoys being able to make objects from scratch in a matter of hours.

The pair and fellow co-founder Andrew discovered 3D printing by watching YouTube videos.