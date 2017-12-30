Menu
Ambos' warning: Jellyfish stings on the rise

WATCH OUT: A bluebottle jellyfish at North Shore/Twin Waters.
WATCH OUT: A bluebottle jellyfish at North Shore/Twin Waters. Janine Hill
Caroline Tung
by

THE jellyfish are on the run, with a number of reports of people being stung by bluebottles on local beaches, including Tannum Sands.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has issued a warning to beach goers to be mindful of marine stingers during the summer holidays.

Central Queensland QAS local ambulance service network chief superintendent Steven Coombs said wearing protective clothing such as a wetsuit could reduce the chance of being stung.

"Conditions such as onshore winds may increase the presence of tropical marine stingers," he said.

Mr Coombs said swimming between the flags at patrolled beaches, obeying safety signs and seeking advice from lifeguards also would help reduce the risk.

If stung by a jellyfish, douse the affected area with vinegar and apply a cold pack or ice in a dry plastic bag for relief.

Gladstone Observer
