30°
News

Gladstone woman freed after boat trailer falls on ankle

FILE PHOTO: Ambos rush to Glen Eden after reports a boat trailer fell on a woman's ankle.
FILE PHOTO: Ambos rush to Glen Eden after reports a boat trailer fell on a woman's ankle. Renee Albrecht
Sarah Barnham
by

UPDATE 10.50AM

A woman in her 30's has been freed after her ankle was trapped underneath a boat trailer, a QAS spokeswoman said.

Emergency services received the call after 10am today and arrived on scene at about 10.45am.

It is unknown how the incident occurred, however, the woman will be transported to the hospital via ambulance.

She is in a stable condition.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are on their way out to Benaraby after reports of a boat trailer falling on a woman's ankle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 30's had been injured after the trailer fell on her.

The spokeswoman said the incident occurred at a private residence at Benaraby.

The woman's condition is not yet known.

More to come.

Topics:  ambulance emergency gladstone

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: Man and child die in horror holiday crash

UPDATE: Man and child die in horror holiday crash

A MAN and child have died following a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway near Kolonga this morning.

'Embarrassed' Gladstone man loses pay day in pokie machine gamble

Pokie machine. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

HOPING for the big win, he fed his hard-earned cash to the pokies...

Council to review place names policy

Gladstone Regional Council chambers, August 19, 2015.

'Don B Schmidt' granted an exemption to current rules.

$6m cash splash: Gladstone's nine exciting, 'shovel ready' projects

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett with the community groups that successfully took a share in the $6 million Works for Queensland program.

Nine exciting projects coming to Gladstone within the next two years

Local Partners