Gladstone woman freed after boat trailer falls on ankle

FILE PHOTO: Ambos rush to Glen Eden after reports a boat trailer fell on a woman's ankle.

FILE PHOTO: Ambos rush to Glen Eden after reports a boat trailer fell on a woman's ankle. Renee Albrecht

UPDATE 10.50AM

A woman in her 30's has been freed after her ankle was trapped underneath a boat trailer, a QAS spokeswoman said.

Emergency services received the call after 10am today and arrived on scene at about 10.45am.

It is unknown how the incident occurred, however, the woman will be transported to the hospital via ambulance.

She is in a stable condition.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are on their way out to Benaraby after reports of a boat trailer falling on a woman's ankle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 30's had been injured after the trailer fell on her.

The spokeswoman said the incident occurred at a private residence at Benaraby.

The woman's condition is not yet known.

More to come.