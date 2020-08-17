Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service was called to attend Toolooa State High School this afternoon.
News

Ambos attend science experiment scare at Gladstone school

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
17th Aug 2020 5:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS were called to a Gladstone school this afternoon after a report a student had accidentally ingested a sulfuric or nitric acid while working on a science experiment.

There were also initial concerns that some of the substance had got onto the male student’s skin.

Queensland Ambulance Service was tasked about 1.40pm to attend Toolooa State High School.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were not required to take the student to hospital.

The Observer understands one of the boy’s parents collected him from the school.

A Department of Education spokesperson said the department was aware of “a minor health and safety incident involving a Toolooa State High School student earlier today.”

“The Queensland Ambulance Service attended the school purely as a precaution,” the spokesperson said.

“Toolooa State High School treats the safety and welfare of its students and staff as its highest priority.”

