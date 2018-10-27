Ambos advise to stay hydrated as heatwave sweeps state

GLADSTONE won't be immune from the heatwave spreading across Queensland but we won't cop it as bad compared to other parts of the state.

Gladstone reached 33 degrees yesterday while Rockhampton and Biloela recorded 37C and 38C respectively.

Meteorologist Adita Sharan from the Bureau of Meteorology said the cause for the high temperatures was a simple one.

"There's a trough moving through the state bringing warmer air, and that build-up of air is making it hot over much of the state," she said.

"It's mainly because of those (northerly) winds which is basically a warm air mass."

The mini heatwave won't last for long with temperatures set to return to the high 20s from Monday with a chance of showers early next week.

"Monday should be 29C for Gladstone, 32C for Biloela and Rockhampton 33C, so it should ease off from then," MsSharan said.

"Monday there is a 50 per cent chance of showers and on Tuesday that is increasing to 70 per cent. It will be between 0 to 4mm on Monday and 3mm-15mm on Tuesday."

Those showers are expected to be scattered and isolated and won't have much effect on humidity, which is expected to remain stable between 40 and 50 per cent.

The higher temperatures have also prompted the Queensland Ambulance Service to issue a warning.

QAS acting senior operations supervisor Mark Fisher reminded residents to remain hydrated.

"The main (message) is to remain hydrated and drink plenty of water. Avoid coffee, alcohol and tea - you really need water," he said.

"Young ones and little ones, monitor their intake --start them off with a drink bottle at the start of the day and check how much they're drinking.

"Keep an eye on your neighbours, especially if they are frail, elderly or sick and monitor yourself as well - keep in the shade, avoid excessive exercise between 10am-3pm and get to some air-conditioning even if it's a shopping centre or cinema.

Mr Fisher said the signs of dehydration were dizziness, sluggishness, agitation and any difference in responsiveness."