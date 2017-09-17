Ambo Open Day: 'All we see are the sirens'

LIFE SAVER: Lilianya Trimmer, 8 and Sophie Trimmer, 5 learn how to do CPR at the Gladstone Ambulance Station Open Day on Saturday.

IN HONOUR of its 100-year anniversary, Gladstone Ambulance Station's paramedics switched off the sirens for a day and welcomed the public through their doors.

The station's annual open day was held on Saturday and also coincided with the celebration of 125 years of Queensland Ambulance Services.

From 10am a steady flow of visitors trickled through the station and were treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes on inside an ambulance station.

Paramedics and those studying the field at the event spent the day teaching both children and adults about CPR. Visitors could also take tours of the building and grab looks inside a heritage ambulance from 1979 and a modern vehicle.

"It's very age appropriate and great for the kids so they're not so scared of ambulances and paramedics," the mum of an eight-year-old, aspiring paramedic said.

"All we usually see are the sirens but this showed us things, like they have to clean the ambulances daily, they work 12 hour shifts and it's a very female-dominated station."

Also on offer at the open day was a sausage sizzle and a reptile display, which saw people learn how to treat snake bites.