Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday.
AMBER ALERT: The missing 12-year-old girl was last seen at Kennedy St in Kilcoy at 8.30am Thursday. Contributed
News

AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING GIRL, WHO MAY BE AT RISK

6th Aug 2020 10:43 PM

THE Queensland Police Service is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 12-year-old girl who went missing from Kennedy Street in Kilcoy at 8.30 this morning who may be at significant risk.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance, 155cms tall, with brown hair, is of a medium build and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing a Kilcoy State High School uniform which consists of a maroon and white polo shirt and dark blue coloured shorts.

She also had a black jumper and was carrying a black with pink backpack.

Extensive searches of the surrounding areas have failed to locate any sign of the girl and she has not contacted family or friends.

Call 131 564 to provide information about this incident.

Call 000 for life threatening information about this incident

amber alert kilcoy missing police qps queensland
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Men flown to Brisbane hospital after horror hwy crash

        Premium Content Men flown to Brisbane hospital after horror hwy crash

        News Two truck drivers have been flown to a Brisbane hospital in a serious and critical condition.

        Mother and son identified after tragic Calliope crash

        Premium Content Mother and son identified after tragic Calliope crash

        News The victims of a tragic crash at Calliope yesterday morning have been identified.

        ’Everything was burning’: Hero truckie pulls driver from rig

        Premium Content ’Everything was burning’: Hero truckie pulls driver from rig

        News ‘They both would have been dead if it wasn’t for us'

        Unique opportunity as prime Gladstone property hits market

        Premium Content Unique opportunity as prime Gladstone property hits market

        Property A “unique freehold opportunity” awaits the owner of a South Gladstone Motel as it...