Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Amazon scam targets Queenslanders

by Chris Clarke
4th Feb 2020 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SCAMMERS are posing as employees from tech company Amazon in a bid to trick unsuspecting victims into handing over their personal information.

The scam - which is common in the US and the UK - sees a caller pose as someone from Amazon and then begin the call by asking for payment, personal data or offering a refund.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has urged Queenslanders to be mindful if they receive a call like this.

"If you receive a suspicious phone call, do not share any personal information and hang up immediately," an ACMA statement read.

"The scam call may be a recorded message or a person claiming to be from Amazon. This is a common phishing scam across the UK and US and is now targeting Australians."

Phishing scam messages are designed to look genuine, and often copy the format used by the organisation the scammer is pretending to represent, including their branding and logo.

amazon australian communications and media authority editors picks phishing scam messages scam

Just In

    Shock luxury car gets axed

    Shock luxury car gets axed
    • 4th Feb 2020 2:20 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        premium_icon NATS SPILL: MP hopeful party can sweep personalities aside

        News Ken O’Dowd is hopeful the Nationals Party can get on with the job after today’s leadership spill, but he says some members will 'always have ambitions'.

        Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        premium_icon Man fights charges in mysterious cattle theft case

        Crime A mysterious case relating to stock theft continues today.

        CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        premium_icon CQ Nats rule out contending party leadership

        News Flynn MP Ken O’Dowd ruled out a tilt at National's leadership.

        Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        premium_icon Man trapped under mower taken to hospital

        News A was injured after a lawnmower accident.