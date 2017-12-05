Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Amazon Australia arrives as shoppers eye Christmas bargains

Amazon launches in Australia
Amazon launches in Australia
by Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

AFTER one failure to launch, plenty of speculation, and just as much anticipation, Amazon snuck into Australia under the cover of darkness overnight, promising to deliver "millions of new products" Down Under.

The international retail giant, initially tipped to launch on Black Friday, more than a week ago, instead progressively rolled out to users starting just after midnight.

The launch comes just one day after it again warned its Australian Marketplace sellers to "make sure everything is up-to-date" including pricing and shipping details to "take advantage of sales from day one," according to an email leaked to News Corp, and despite analysts' predictions that it may delay the launch until early next year due to technical issues.

Bargains available on Amazon's Australian website at launch included a Nintendo Switch console for $399 (RRP $469), and the PlayStation 4 video game FIFA 18 for $40 (RRP $100).

Amazon Australia's website. Picture: AAP Image/Joe Castro
Amazon Australia's website. Picture: AAP Image/Joe Castro

But, as prices are offered by many different retailers on Amazon's website, others were no cheaper than existing Australian department stores, and some were significantly more expensive.

A 65-inch Samsung QLED Series 7 television, for example, was offered for $5999 by one seller on Amazon Australia, but cost just $3996 in JB Hi-Fi.

The Canon EOS 5D Mk IV digital SLR camera with 24-105mm lens sold for $7399 on Amazon, but was on sale for $5600 at Ted's Cameras, with an additional $200 cashback offer available.

Amazon also stopped short of launching its Prime service in Australia on day one, which includes discounts and expedited shipping times for members in the United States.

The company's arrival in Australia has been tipped to shake up the retail industry, with predictions Amazon Australia would put price pressure on department stores and retail chains, in particular.

Gartner research analyst Thomas O'Connor said the American firm was unlikely to offer the cheapest prices "across a full range of products" but would deliver special discounts on some goods, and force existing Australian retailers to innovate to keep consumers loyal.

Harvey Norman founder Gerry Harvey said his retail chain would seek to match prices with Amazon Australia if it provided consistently lower price tags on some good, but not if it merely offered "bait advertising and predatory pricing" on selected items.

Related Items

Topics:  amazon australia editors picks retail shopping

News Corp Australia
Dog owners barking mad at council's strict beach rules

Dog owners barking mad at council's strict beach rules

Safety fears for elderly dog walkers and angst with changes to local government laws have prompted Agnes Water residents to unleash.

64yo brings half a kilo of marijuana interstate for cancer-sufferer

Stock Image.

ACT man found with 460g of cannabis in car for friend with cancer.

Will you spend two years saving for a house deposit?

The Bankwest First Time Buyer Report reveals the deposit challenges of would-be home-owners across 421 local government areas.

Are you buying a home? You'll need our deposit saving tips

Mum's suggestion leads to handy East Shores addition

NEW ADDITION: Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan with Michelle Denniss and her daughter Shontae at the recently installed a custom-made change table at East Shores to improve accessibility for people with physical disabilities.

Mum suggests idea to GPC that will benefit many.

Local Partners

Kids begging for a pet? App tests if they're really ready

New app is tool to help parents get their kids to think carefully before committing to pet ownership

Tiny dancers dream big with the Queensland Ballet

Florence Nason, 5, practises ballet on a fence at her family's farm about 40km from Millmerran as her dad Patrick Nason watches on.

Country children have chance to dance in city limelight

Toowoomba home to best plastic surgeon

AWARDED: Toowoomba plastic surgeon Dr Mark Magnusson has been honoured.

Toowoomba plastic surgeon named as the best in his field

Pampering your pet made easy this Christmas

BLING RING: Port City Pet World store owner Josh Roati says they sell fancy pet jewellery like diamante collars for Christmas.

Great Christmas gift ideas for pets and children.

How Amy lost 73kg with her secret weight loss weapon

NEW WOMAN: Ipswich mum Amy Morrow lost more than half her body weight after taking drastic measures. INSET: Amy weighed 140 kilos.

Hairdresser shed an amazing 73kg

The 12 beers of Christmas

Check out Rowan Schindler's pick for the top beers for Christmas.

Here's a Christmas countdown with a difference.

SMACKING: Would you step in to stop it?

Would you step in if you saw someone hit their child?

Find out how Daddy-O columnist Owen Jacques reacted