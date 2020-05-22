Menu
‘Amazing young men’ lost in horror crash

by Patrick Billings
22nd May 2020 2:21 PM
TWO men killed in a horrific car crash west of Brisbane have been remembered as "amazing young men".

Clinton Thompson and Casey Porter, both in their 30s and from Tara, were among three men who died when a car carrying five people smashed into a tree and burst into flames just south of Chinchilla yesterday.

Mr Porter's heartbroken girlfriend Tameka Martin told the Courier Mail "Casey will always be in my heart".

"I will never forget him," she said.

"Casey Ian Porter you grew your set of wings and flew away from us all leaving us all empty and left with scars that will never heal.

Clinton Thompson, who died in a fiery crash south of Chinchilla. Picture: Facebook
Casey Porter with girlfriend Tameka Martin. Picture: Supplied
"Not only were you my boyfriend but me and you will share a bond like no other.

"I know that no matter what or no matter how old I'll get... you'll always protect me."

Friend Shauna Morris told the Courier Mail that both men were "happy go lucky people."

"They were good mates I lost and when you think about it they are angels watching over us now," she said.

The horror scenes at the Chinchilla crash. Photo: 7 News
"I will never forget the memories of them.

"They were amazing young men. They will be missed heaps. I honestly can't believe that it happened to two good young men."

Mr Thomspon's friend Ruby said he didn't deserve to die like that.

"He is an amazing friend, we will miss him dearly," she told the Courier Mail.

"He did so much for us, we were so lucky to have him as a friend, he didn't deserve this."

