'Amazing': Venue manager moonlights as fishing TV show host

Krystle Daly with her 8-year old daughter Dakoda. Mike Richards GLA131218FISH

GLADSTONE venue manager Krystle Daly always had a passion for fishing and now she's landed her biggest catch yet - a spot on a new TV show.

Ms Daly, and her daughter Dakoda, were selected to become part of Global Adventure Fishing, along with two other presenters from Australia and four from the United States.

She was shocked when she was told the news.

"I didn't expect it to happen so quickly,” Ms Daly said.

"I thought there would be a line-up of people, which there were.

"You gotta have the right attitude, and the game...you gotta put yourself out there and just give it a go.”

Her love of the sport started when she was young, and she was able to pass on that passion to her young daughter.

"I grew up fishing...since I could walk,” Ms Daly said.

"My mum had a passion for fishing that's stronger than me, she taught me everything I know.

"I have taken that on board with my daughter and brought her up with fishing.”

The pair recently returned from the West Coast of the United States, after shooting the pilot for the television series.

It's the first time Ms Daly and Dakoda have travelled for the show.

"It was amazing,” she said. "San Francisco's way too busy for me.

"When we drove the coastal road, it was just beautiful.”

Their fishing haul was just as impressive, netting fish such as rainbow and cut-throat trouts, Chinook and coho salmon.

"We didn't want to come home,” Ms Daly said.

Krystle's daughter Dakoda also showed off her passion and potential in her fishing skills.

"When she caught her first big coho salmon, she was shaking,” Ms Daly said.

"She came with us fishing, everyday and all day until dark, and didn't complain once.”

"It was amazing,” Dakoda said.

The television series is set to premiere next year, and negotiations are continuing with Netflix and Fishflicks.