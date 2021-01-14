Amazing Race Australia teams announced

The 14 teams who will compete on the upcoming season of The Amazing Race have been revealed.

The teams will battle it out for the $250,000 prize when the show kicks off on Channel 10 on February 1.

Due to COVID-19, the teams will be travelling around Australia this season instead of around the world.

The program will once again be hosted by Beau Ryan.

THE TWIN MODELS

Alex and Jack, NSW

Adonis on the outside, quirky on the inside. No other team know each other better than Alex and Jack. Although they love to bicker endlessly, Jack describes Alex as his 'favourite human'. They think alike and both love finding opportunities and experiences to satisfy their inner child.

Alex and Jack.

THE SUPER SIKHS

Jaskirat and Anurag, NSW

Having met at a Summer Sikh youth camp 10 years ago, best mates Jaskirat and Anurag are extremely proud of their culture and want to show Australia what the Sikh fighting spirit is all about. Both men love being the centre of attention and would use the prize money to travel the globe.

Jaskirat and Anurag.

THE GOLD COAST GIRLS

Ashleigh and Amanda, QLD

Here's a team we're certain you'll like. Influencers Ashleigh and Amanda met by commenting on each other's Instagram posts, and have been best friends ever since. With close to 150,000 followers between them, the Gold Coast glamours love all things outdoors, travel and adventure. Physically fit and smarter than they let on, Ashleigh and Amanda are looking to challenge themselves like never before and strengthen their friendship along the way.

Ashleigh and Amanda.

THE COWBOYS

Brendon and Jackson, NSW

These true-blue cowboys and young dads are saddling up for the adventure of a lifetime. Brendon and Jackson met through rodeoing over 10 years ago and have been friends ever since. Family's always front and centre for these adrenaline lovers, so it's no surprise they'd use the $250,000 prize money on their kids … and a new set of teeth for Brendon.

Brendon and Jackson.

THE GEEK AND PRINCESS

Chris and Aleisha, QLD

Having spent the last 12 years working as a princess in Disneyland, Aleisha is ready to trade her glass slippers for racing boots, with her self-proclaimed nerdy husband, Chris, by her side. Although it may seem like it's all rainbows and woodland creatures for this team, they're prepared to do whatever it takes to win - even if it means cheating or manipulating other teams with their sweetness.

Chris and Aleisha.

THE PARENTS

Shane and Deb, NSW

After Shane was diagnosed with prostate cancer and Deb lost her gym during the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple, who have done so much to help those around them, needed to take a step back and help themselves. With Shane's health taking a positive turn, this outdoor-loving, ultra-competitive team are ready for the race of a lifetime. Throughout Shane's illness, the couple's finances took a hit so the $250,000 grand prize would help them bounce back.

Shane and Deb.

THE KIMBERLEY COUSINS

Dwes and Katherine, WA

Although this deadly duo from the Kimberley's are known for butting heads, cousins Dwes and Katherine are living proof that opposites work well together. Both Dwes and Katherine are Aboriginal and want to be positive role models for their community. They hope that by running the race, they'll inspire their community and young Aboriginal Australians to dream big.

Dwes and Katherine.

THE POWER COUPLE

Holly and Dolor, NSW

It all started when Dolor slid into Holly's DM's five years ago and they've been dating ever since. Although she may seem like a living Barbie doll, lawyer Holly is the youngest internal investment banking lawyer at her workplace. Related to the Nigerian Royal Family, it's only natural that Dolor chases the crown. A former professional soccer player who grew up in a household with seven siblings, he knows exactly how to sneak his way past the competition.

Holly and Dolo.

THE DAUGHTER AND DAD

Jobelle and Rani, VIC

Originally from the Philippines, Rani and Jobelle moved to Australia 13 years ago in search of a brighter future. As a child in the Philippines, Jobelle promised herself that she would one day go on The Amazing Race with her dad. Now her childhood dream has become a reality as she prepares to travel the unknown with her hardworking, joke-cracking dad by her side.

Jobelle and Rani.

THE DANCING EXES

Jordan and Violeta, VIC

Dance partners turned racers Jordan and Violeta are ready to waltz ahead of the competition and take out the top prize. Having dated in high school, the pair are now close friends and dance partners who have travelled the globe, representing Australia at the highest level of dance.

Jordan and Violeta.

THE MUMS

Jude and Shannon, QLD

Jude and Shannon are best friends who met through their kids nearly 20 years ago. As devoted mums, running the race means they'll finally be able to do something for themselves - with no husband or kids to wrangle. For these outgoing mums, their social game will be their strength. They're warmth and banter are enough to win anyone over.

Jude and Shannon.

THE CHILDHOOD FRIENDS

Malaan and Tina, VIC

Malaan is an international model who is studying towards a degree in Business. Tina is a Senior Policy Adviser with an interest in politics. Born in South Sudan, they moved to other parts of Africa as refugees before making their way to Australia. They've travelled internationally together but are excited for the opportunity to explore their backyard on the race.

Malaan and Tina.

THE BESTIES

Sefa and Jessica, NSW

Sefa and Jess have been riling each other up for the past 10 years and are ready to take their unfiltered friendship on tour. Determined to win and mow down anyone in their way, Sefa and Jess love trash-talk, sarcasm and getting on each other's nerves. Both are from a Polynesian background and would use the prize money to help support their tight-knit families.

Sefa and Jessica.

THE SIBLINGS

Skye-Blue and Jake, VIC

Skye-Blue and Jake aren't just siblings, they're also friends and experienced travel buddies. At a towering 6'5", Jake believes his height will be an asset to them on the race. Skye-Blue was born without a left hand but doesn't let that hold her back. After a lifetime of people underestimating her, Skye-Blue has kept her determination to prove she can do absolutely anything she wants.

Skye-Blue and Jake.

The Amazing Race Australia premieres Monday, February 1 at 7.30pm on Channel 10

Originally published as Amazing Race Australia teams announced