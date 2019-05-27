'Amazing potential': Arts network to boost regional projects

POTENTIAL arts projects in the Gladstone region have been given a boost thanks to a new network set up by the state government.

The Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network is aimed at recognising the importance of arts, culture and creativity in the region.

Speaking at the first art summit in Brisbane, Minister for Arts Leeanne Enoch said the program allowed local government areas to come together. "It is a wonderful way to drive Central Queensland's regional development opportunities and prioritise local arts and cultural needs,” Ms Enoch said.

"This broad collaboration shows the amazing potential of (network).

"Building cultural tourism is a theme across a number of regions - service providers are working with multiple councils to create art and experiences that draw on local culture for inspiration.”

CQUniversity is the appointed service provider for the network and has already developed projects in partnership with local councils including Gladstone region, Rockhampton region and Banana shire.

Associate professor Susan Davis said the impact of the initiative was already being felt as new partnerships and opportunities were created.

"Plans are in development for building further opportunities in Indigenous dance and performance through a partnership with Blakdance, who are currently supporting the development of three new contemporary First Nations dance works,” Dr Davis said.

The state government has committed $6.5million in funding, for the next two years, to build capacity, support collaboration and leverage the value of the arts to achieve social and economic outcomes.