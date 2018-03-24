AMAZING PICS: Queen's Baton makes it way through Gladstone

Tia-Clair Toomey hands the Queen's Baton to Laura Koefler during the Queen's Baton Relay in Gladstone, for the upcoming 21st Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast in Australia. 24 March, 2018.

Tia-Clair Toomey hands the Queen's Baton to Laura Koefler during the Queen's Baton Relay in Gladstone, for the upcoming 21st Commonwealth Games to be held on the Gold Coast in Australia. 24 March, 2018. Matt Taylor

IT'S official - the Queen's baton has made its way through the Gladstone Region with the help of the locals.

Despite the rain, Gladstone residents took to the streets to watch their local legends carry the Queen's Baton.

Miriam Vale resident Jason Barb watched the relay from the comfort of his front porch and said it was the most exciting event to happen in Miriam Vale all year.

"There wasn't a chance I would be working today. Not when it's all happening at my doorstep today," he said.

There was a school of students cheering on for relay runner and Miriam Vale teacher Lyn Harms but the loudest ones came from her children Brendon and Breanna.

"We're so proud of mum and all of her achievements. She deserves all the recognition she gets today," Brendon said.

"She puts so much work into the community and she's also a top mum."

Brendon and Breanna Harms said the only piece of advice they could give their mum for the big day was not to drop the baton.

"She's just finished a 60km walk so we knew she would be fine for the relay, she's been practicing a lot," he said.

"We just told her not to drop the baton."

In Agnes Water, Vilma Inskip said she and her husband Neale came to the region more than two decades ago without a job or much money but she said she was over-the-moon to watch him 20 years on, carrying the baton.

"When we came here we instantly fell in love with the place, Neale got involved with the SES and the fire bigrade and a couple of years later he got involved in VMR.

"He's now the senior skipper on the boat."

Mrs Inskip said she's extremely proud but admits she didn't know he was selected as a baton runner until days after.

"He is very modest and he does wonders for the community without expecting any praise but this is a great way to say thanks to him."

Among those waving flags and celebrating on Goondoon Street was Kristy Roberston-Hues and her family.

"It's incredibly exciting to be part of history," Mrs Roberston-Hues said.

"We're cheering on for Ruby Lawler, I've known her from when she used to come into the Last Wave on Goondoon Street and buy swimming gear. I've seen her face around and she's always been a bit of a local legend."