AMAZING: Peek inside Gladstone's seven most stunning homes

TENNIS courts, wardrobes fit for a queen, infinity edge pools and spectacular ocean front views - welcome to seven of the region's most jaw-dropping properties.

From South Gladstone to Beecher and down to Agnes Water, these stunning properties are all on the market with pretty price tags.

In Agnes Water, the property at 89 Bicentennial Drive oozes a country escape feel with a deck overlooking a sprawling dam filled with lily pads.

89 Bicentennial Drive, Agnes Water. REA

Cam Rodgers from Cam Realty Pty Ltd - Agnes Water is marketing the property and describes it as "Vogue magazine" quality.

The home was built by a local builder and features a games room, enormous walk-in-robe and a shed that spans 207sq m.

Down the road, a coastal retreat is tempting buyers at 3/569 Springs Rd.

The property comes fully furnished and has two bungalows - one with a spa bath.

On the market for a breezy $1.25m, the property also features a 30m lagoon-style pool, tennis court and cabana with an outdoor kitchen.

161 Sunbird Ave, Agnes Water. REA

David A. Perez from Villa Prestige Properties - Noosa Heads is marketing it.

Agnes Water motel owner Mark Hulst's mega-mansion at 47 Bloodwood Ave, South Agnes Water has impressive architecture and sweeping beach views.

Mr Hulst built the home with his wife in 2007 and they are now looking to downsize.

The home, which won the 2007 Housing Industry Association - CSR Queensland Home gong, was built by Mike Murray Homes and designed by Noosa Kidd + co principal Stephen Kidd.

Over at Sunbird Ave in Agnes Water, the property at 161 was designed for entertaining, with a jacuzzi on the deck, offering front-row seats to the whale show in the ocean.

In South Gladstone, a sprawling mansion at 8 Mallard Court channels luxury with a price tag of $1.35m.

8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone. REA

Knight Frank sales manager Jock Gaughan said the house was built by the owner, a prominent Gladstone builder.

A Tannum Sands home at 5 Di Street oozes style with a stone bench in the kitchen and a luxury ensuite with a free-standing bath overlooking the water.

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

Gladstone builders Craig and Tracy Christensen from CCF Homes have placed their six-bedroom mansion at 10 Boundary Rd on the market and it's nothing short of amazing.

The $1.26m sale, which includes the home and land, is one of the priciest on Gladstone's property market.