Amazing opportunity ahead for young dancer

ONE lucky young dancer from Tannum Sands is one of 10 finalists to score a potential role in the Queensland Ballet's The Nutcracker in December.

Sophie Potter, 12, was one of 500 students to enter Suncorp's Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition.

The winner will join the company cast on stage on December 10.

Sophie will travel to Brisbane today to meet the company and experience a day in the life of a Queensland Ballet dancer.

"It's really cool because I've always wanted to do something with the Queensland Ballet," she said. "It's a really good opportunity."

Sophie was involved in the Young Dancers Company of Central Queensland's 2011 performance of The Nutcracker, where she danced the part of a little girl.

"When I'm older, I want to be in a really big company, tour around and do performances like The Nutcracker," she said.

WISH UPON A STAR: Adagio Dance Company student Sophia Potter, 12, from Tannum Sands, is one of ten finalists in this year's Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition. Caroline Tung

It's hard to pick one ballet idol, but Sophie already knows a little bit about artistic director Li Cunxin and looks forward to working with him on the big stage.

Sophie dances locally with Adagio Dance Company. Director Helen Graham said she was hugely proud of her student.

"It's so rewarding to see her grow and achieve these things, especially being in rural country areas," Ms Graham said.