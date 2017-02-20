Amazing new mechanic

GET your car ready for a service and take it straight to Gladstone's newest mechanical workshop, Klaas Diesel.

Klass did a service on my car recently and to say I was extremely impressed would be a gross understatement. They were amazing, prompt, efficient and more cost effective than the mechanics I have dealt with.

But, this article is about innovation, so what are they doing that is a little different and that will give them an advantage.

Heaps, is the answer to that question.

This is a business that cares for the Gladstone community and cares for businesses locally.

Klaas Diesel went around to other businesses in town and purchased a $50 voucher because "we know some businesses are doing it tough” Jodie Ahwang from Klaas told me.

They are giving away the vouchers to clients or as prizes for Facebook engagement.

With that attitude and not a rip everyone off attitude, Klaas Diesel will be around for a long time.

"We understand the importance of hiring great people,” Jodie said.

"We have hired a trades person that was trained by one of Gladstone's best mechanics because the quality of our work is what will keep people coming back.”

Finally, what I love about Klaas is they are willing to do what it takes to grow their business.

They are on call 24/7 and have already done emergency jobs as far away as Baralaba.

There is nothing that they can't or won't do and it was amazing to see them in action. This is a business that has only been open for a week, but one that will be around for a very long time.