‘Amazing kid’: Brave Moranbah teen loses health battle

Talented BMX racer, exceptional footballer, amazing kid - this is how family and friends are remembering a Moranbah teenager who led an adventurous life before being taken too soon at just 13 years old.

Tributes have poured in for Ethan James Stevens who died a few months after he was diagnosed with T-ALL leukaemia and a large tumour in his chest.

Described by his family as a "mad keen footballer", Ethan was also part of the Queensland BMX racing community and won the individual achievement medallion for sport at the 2019 Australia Day Awards.

The same year, he was selected in the Queensland U12 Schoolboys Rugby League squad and dreamed of one day playing for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Earlier this year, Ethan's family started a GoFundMe page to raise money towards his goal of saving up for a home gym.

The page raised more than $20,000, with 20 per cent of funds going towards the Australian Leukaemia Foundation to help continue research for blood cancer.

"I miss my best friend and his beautiful smile," Danielle Ramsdale posted on the page.

Ethan James Stevens, 13, from Moranbah

In a Facebook post, the Proserpine BMX Club described Ethan as an "amazing kid who was not only one of the kindest kids you will come across, but an exceptional footballer and a very talented BMX racer".

His funeral will be held at Moranbah Miners Leagues Club on Friday, March 19 at 1pm.

Guests are asked to wear pink, North QLD Cowboys or Moranbah Miners team colours.

