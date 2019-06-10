Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLADSTONE residents will be off to see the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in next year's Combined Schools Musical
GLADSTONE residents will be off to see the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in next year's Combined Schools Musical Mike Richards GLA190815COUN
Council News

'Amazing experiences': Combined schools musical announced

Mark Zita
by
10th Jun 2019 12:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents will be off to see the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in next year's Combined Schools Musical.

Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the production provided great theatre and stage opportunities for our region's students.

The musical will be presented as a partnership between GECC, Council, Gladstone district schools and the community.

"The combined schools musical productions offer amazing experiences for our young residents and showcase outstanding talents of our students across the region," Cr Trevor said.

"A wonderful camaraderie is seen between cast and crew of these productions and the community is highly supportive when it comes to attending shows." The musical will run from March 9-15.

"We hope to see as much excitement and support from the community for The Wizard of Oz as was seen for the last Combined Schools Musical production, Shrek The Musical, with sell-out performances and extra shows scheduled," Cr Trevor said.

GECC has released requests for service for the creative crew and applications are to be submitted by 5pm June 11.

More information is available at www.gladstoneentertainment.com.

combined schools musical gladstone region gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    premium_icon Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    Crime Police executed four search warrants near the township between April and June

    Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    premium_icon Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    News Gladstone man back behind bars after unit complex assault

    'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    premium_icon 'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    News A local student has received an offer as a Maritime Warfare Officer

    It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

    premium_icon It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

    News The founder of Sparrow Kids Haven put on a workshop for kids