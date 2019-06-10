'Amazing experiences': Combined schools musical announced

GLADSTONE residents will be off to see the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in next year's Combined Schools Musical

GLADSTONE residents will be off to see the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in next year's Combined Schools Musical.

Acting Mayor Chris Trevor said the production provided great theatre and stage opportunities for our region's students.

The musical will be presented as a partnership between GECC, Council, Gladstone district schools and the community.

"The combined schools musical productions offer amazing experiences for our young residents and showcase outstanding talents of our students across the region," Cr Trevor said.

"A wonderful camaraderie is seen between cast and crew of these productions and the community is highly supportive when it comes to attending shows." The musical will run from March 9-15.

"We hope to see as much excitement and support from the community for The Wizard of Oz as was seen for the last Combined Schools Musical production, Shrek The Musical, with sell-out performances and extra shows scheduled," Cr Trevor said.

GECC has released requests for service for the creative crew and applications are to be submitted by 5pm June 11.

More information is available at www.gladstoneentertainment.com.