Amazing creature caught on camera at Agnes Water

Sarah Cassell took a video of this whale at Agnes Water.

IT WAS a beautiful and serene moment for Sarah Cassell.

She was standing with a friend at the headland overlooking the main beach at Agnes Water when a whale surfaced close by.

"It was just playing around ... the middle of the ocean, then it breached once, and then it just decided to swim close to the beach," she said.

"Then it just followed the coast and came right past the point where we were standing on the rocks."

Ms Cassell posted the video below on Facebook and there were plenty of people jealous of the experience.

Ms Cassell, who has grown up in in Agnes Water, said she had never seen a whale that close to shore.

"We definitely see them playing around in the middle from my house," she said.

"Usually around whale season you do see them but I've never seen one come that close."

Ms Cassell said she made a few people jealous.

"I Instagrammed it, Snapchatted it, I definitely put it out there," she laughed.

Ms Cassell said there was some amazing things to see where she lived.

"On your beach walks or beach runs, if you just take that five minutes to look around, that's when you honestly spot something but if you don't bother you just don't see it," she said.

The annual whale migration season is usually from June to November.